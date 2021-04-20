PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.15% of PetMed Express worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

