Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

O stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

