Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

