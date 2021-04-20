26,168 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $859.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

