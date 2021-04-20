Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

