Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

