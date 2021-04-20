Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Grows By 30.1%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,065,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $97,483,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.