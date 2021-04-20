Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

