Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

