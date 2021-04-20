Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.86 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

