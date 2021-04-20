Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1,224.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock worth $10,068,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.52, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

