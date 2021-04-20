EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

