Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 34,326 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

