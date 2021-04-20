Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.