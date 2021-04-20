UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 152 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

