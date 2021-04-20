Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,541 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,168 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Xilinx worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

