Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SCVL opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

