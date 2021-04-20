Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.