DnB Asset Management AS Buys 17,660 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 45.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

