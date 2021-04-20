Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

