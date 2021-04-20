Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

NYSE MSI opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

