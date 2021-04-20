Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 40,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

