Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atreca worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Atreca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,850. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of BCEL opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

