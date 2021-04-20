Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

