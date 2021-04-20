Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,791,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $18,070,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

