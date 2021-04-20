Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Reduced by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

