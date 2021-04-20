Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.20 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.