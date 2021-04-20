Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $382.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.82. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.02 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

