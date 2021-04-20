Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

