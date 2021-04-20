Investors Purchase High Volume of Haemonetics Call Options (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,656 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,292% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

