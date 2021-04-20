CVR Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 585 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,852,000.

CVI stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.