State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

