First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,323 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.