First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.