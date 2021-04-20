Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $512,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

