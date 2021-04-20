Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.