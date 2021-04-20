1,859 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $233.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.26. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

