First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.24% of Flotek Industries worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.66. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

