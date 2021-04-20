First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Five9 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.