Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Welltower stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

