First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 280 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $249,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $313.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.