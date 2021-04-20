FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

