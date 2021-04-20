Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

