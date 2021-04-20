Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

