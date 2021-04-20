Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

ROST stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.