Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,355 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

LYG opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

