Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.75. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $12.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

