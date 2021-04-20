A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 174,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMRK stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

