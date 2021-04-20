Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Decreases By 23.9%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 753,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AUDC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.57 million, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

