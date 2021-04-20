Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.50 ($10.00) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock opened at €8.27 ($9.73) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.51 and its 200 day moving average is €6.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

